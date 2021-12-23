Riverbed dredging works essential to mitigate floods in Dudong, says Tiong

SIBU (Dec 23): Dredging highly-silted parts of the Rajang River is an essential part of flood mitigation works for Dudong, said Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

The newly-elected Dudong assemblyman said the Public Works Department (JKR) will expedite plans to address rising water levels in the area.

“The JKR will expedite this and we shall obtain the necessary funds from the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg). We need to implement this plan in the shortest time possible to resolve the problems of flash floods,” he said in a Facebook post following a meeting with the department.

Tiong cited Jalan Kong Yit Khim, Jalan Pulau Dudong, Jalan Sungai Assan, Jalan Kanowit Penyulau, and Jalan Salim New Airport as especially problematic.

“Once the rainy season comes or water rises, the pavements will be covered and in severe floods, the water could reach knee-high,” he said.

According to Tiong, many sections of the riverbed have high silt levels, preventing rainwater from flowing smoothly along the Rajang to Sarikei and Tanjung Manis.

“This is why the riverbed dredging works are crucial,” he added.

He said the year-end rainy season was worsening the plight of Dudong residents.

According to him, as the roads, rivers, and drains lack the necessary upgrades and maintenance, the substructures of many road sections have been eroded by rainwater, causing sinkholes.

“I therefore urge the JKR to carefully consider upgrading the original mud ditches to concrete-based ditches for better flood control,” he said.

“As the original twice-yearly regional upgrading and maintenance works have not been adequate in meeting flow mitigation aims, I must strongly recommend that the department applies for more funding. This is to increase the frequency of maintenance works to at least once every two months to prevent floods.”