SDNU Riyal to ask for state land to put up own building

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Bandar Riyal branch will be asking for state land to build a building where they can hold their activities, said its branch secretary Tipik Ladi.

The proposal was one of resolutions passed during its triennial general meeting (TGM) on Dec 12, he said in a press statement yesterday.

“Several proposals and resolutions were passed and among them is to apply for state land to put up a building,” he said without elaborating.

The TGM was also held to elect office bearers for the new term three-year term.

Chairman Stanley Belayong Pok was among those returned to their existing posts.

Belayong is assisted by Frederick Lai Upeng (vice chairman), Tipik (secretary), Gerard Joseph (treasurer), Walter Unggok (assistant secretary) and Raymond Challie (assistant treasurer).

The committee members are Carol Intai, Nana Saban, Winnie Sze, Saran Kudang and Daniel Peter.

SDNU central executive secretary Spencer Birai earlier declared open the meeting.