Senate passes Bill to amend Federal Constitution relevant to MA63

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 23): The Senate today passed the Bill to amend the Federal Constitution in line with the provisions in the Malaysia Agreement (MA63) with a more than two-thirds majority.

Forty-nine senators voted in favour of the Bill in a bloc voting after the second and third reading, while five others were absent.

Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim said the bloc voting was done as Article 159 of the Federal Constitution stated that such a Bill shall not be passed unless it has been supported on the second and third readings by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total number of members of the Senate.

He said no senators voted against the Bill on both readings.

On Dec 14, the Bill was passed at the Dewan Rakyat, also with a more than two-thirds majority.

At a press conference later, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said with the nod given by both houses of Parliament, the Bill only required the Royal Assent before it can turn into an Act of Parliament.

“I am truly grateful to all quarters. We are all here as part of the history to include provisions in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 into the Constitution, recognise the Agreement itself and for Sabah and Sarawak to realise the provisions in the Malaysia Agreement.

“Therefore, I would like to thank all members of Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat for their support for the plan made by consensus by the Sabah, Sarawak and the federal governments to make the hope and aspiration of the people of Sabah and Sarawak a reality,” he said.

The Bill gives recognition to the demands and special status of Sabah and Sarawak upon joining Malaysia in the Federal Constitution in line with the provisions in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, hence strengthening the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia.

The amendments involved the list of the states of the Federation in Clause 2 of Article 1; the definition of the Federation and the new definition of Malaysia Day in Clause 2 of Article 160; the indigenous races of Sarawak in Clause (6)(a) of Article 161A; and to remove Clause 7 of Article 161A of the Federal Constitution. – Bernama