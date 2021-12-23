Senator asks Federal ministries to set aside 50 per cent of budget for Sarawak, Sabah

SIBU (Dec 23): All federal ministries must have a separate development budget of 50 per cent for Sarawak and Sabah in line with the government’s aim to fully recognise the Malaysia Agreement 1963, Senator Robert Lau proposed.

He said the funds would be administered by the ministry in-charge of Sarawak and Sabah affairs unless a mutual agreement can be reached between them and the federal government in compliance with Articles 112 C and 112 D of the Federal Constitution on the allocation of special grants to Sarawak and Sabah.

Asserting that the way the national budget is drawn up every year must change by allocating much more funds to the two Borneo states, Lau said the Federal Government had failed to implement the special grants provided for in the two articles of the Constitution since 1968.

In a statement after the proposed amendment to the constitution in regards to MA63 was brought before the Senate today, Lau pointed out that it was important that the power and financial resources of Malaysia must reflect the partnership of two equal parts, which are the Federation of Malaya and the Borneo States.

“Sadly, the two Borneo States still do not get their fair share in terms of development fund. On the contrary, they are the major contributors to the national coffer and this has been the main cause of grievances among the people of Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

Lau believed the proposed amendment to the Constitution would right the wrong that was inflicted on Sarawak and Sabah in 1976, and to confirm that Malaysia was formed as a new country in 1963 consisting of three parts and later, two with the exit of Singapore in 1965.

He explained that throughout the period after the formation of Malaysia until 2008, when Barisan Nasional lost the two-thirds majority in the Lower House of the Parliament, the Constitution was amended more than 50 times.

Some of these amendments, he said, significantly changed the nature of Malaysia and eroded the rights of Sarawak and Sabah from being equal partners to one of the states of the Federation of Malaya in the 1976 amendment.

“The proposed amendment to Article 1(2) restores the two Borneo States of Sarawak and Sabah to be equal partners with the Federation of Malaya instead of being one of the states in the Federation of Malaya.

I said this because “Federation” is defined in the Federal Constitution as the Federation of Malaya Agreement 1957. Article 1(2) and the definition of ‘Federation’ in Article 160 are integrally linked. That is why this Bill will amend both,” he said.

Lau said this contrasted with the earlier attempt by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government proposal that only amended Article 1(2).

“As it currently stands, ‘Federation’ means ‘the Federation established under the Federation of Malaya Agreement 1957’. How can this anomaly be in our constitution for the last 58 years?”

Lau explained further that the newly formed Malaysia was presented to the United Nations in 1963 as a change of name from Malaya to Malaysia and that the letter did not expressly mention there was addition of three new territories – Singapore, Sarawak and Sabah – as the concept of Malaysia was objected to by Philippines and Indonesia.

“The formation of Malaysia came under an international agreement, the Malaysia Agreement 1963. Curiously, this 1963 Agreement was only registered with the United Nations seven years later on 21st September 1970 under registration no. 10760. It was stated in the registration the subject terms were ‘Geographical names’.

“The amendment to the definition of ‘Federation’ today affirms the view that a new federation was formed consisting of two equal parts, the Federation of Malaya and the Borneo States,” he said.

Lau added that the Federation of Malaya was granted independence by the United Kingdom via the process known as UN General Assembly Resolution 1514 on 31st August 1957.

Thereafter, Singapore, Sarawak and Sabah obtained their independence via a different route, that is Resolution 1541 which provides for independence by integrating with another independent State.

He said the 1541 Resolution required the integrating states to have achieved an advanced stage of self-government and the people expressed through an informed and democratic process, impartially conducted and based on universal adult suffrage.

“These two conditions were fulfilled by Singapore in 1963 but not for Sarawak and Sabah. This gave rise to the call for referendum in the two Borneo States, the one unfulfilled condition. Will the federal government accede to such a call in order to complete the process of the formation of the federation of Malaysia?,” he asked.

Lau believed the outcome of the recently concluded Sarawak election was a clear reflection of the unhappy sentiment of the people of Sarawak.

“This was expressed by rejecting federal or national political parties’. The people instead overwhelmingly support new Sarawak-based parties such as GPS, which won 76 out of 82 seats with the slogan of ‘Sarawak First, Utamakan Sarawak’,” he said.