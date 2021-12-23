Sibu Churches to share Christmas, golden anniversary video

SIBU (Dec 23): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu will share a video of its Christmas celebration and golden anniversary (1971 to 2021) via various social media platforms on Christmas Day (Dec 25).

Coordinator Eta Ting said the video would be released at 8am.

“We will release the video on various social media platforms – Facebook, WhatsApp and so forth – and we hope that the people could share the video with their friends and family, and the world,” she said.

Ting said the ACS Christmas celebration is an annual event which churches here take turns to host, with this year being the Catholic Church’s turn.

“Every year, we have a Christmas procession, but due to the pandemic, that is not possible. Instead of that, we will celebrate using the digital platform. We pre-recorded everything and compile them for this special video,” she said.

Ting, who is also organising secretary, said the theme of this year’s celebration is “And she shall bring forth a son and thou shall call His Name Jesus for He shall save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

She said the video will have an opening prayer by Sacred Heart Cathedral rector Rev Philip Hu, while the address will be by ACS Sibu chairman Rev Jonathan Lau Puong Fuang.

There will also be scripture readings, Christmas message, Christmas wishes, and closing prayer.