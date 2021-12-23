Society calls for implementation of promised Sarawak Cancer Centre

KUCHING (Dec 23): The Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN) has called for the proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre to actually be implemented.

“The reality is cancer has been the second leading cause of death in our nation right after heart disease,” SCAN said in a statement.

With the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) being the only hospital with cancer healthcare services in the state, SCAN said the distance from the furthest patient location to SGH in Kuching is more than 800km.

“The long-distance travel for those who have difficulty accessing much-needed treatment has caused a heavy burden on families affected by cancer,” he said.

As a result, the society said some patients even had to choose to forego treatment and face potential death with such a life-threatening disease.

Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had promised to present the proposed centre – costing between RM800 million and RM900 million – to the federal government in September.

He had also shared his desire to ensure the centre comes to fruition in his election manifesto.

SCAN added the shortage of oncologists and inadequate treatment facilities in Sarawak is also a glaring issue.

“It is our greatest wish that what SCAN has been advocating for will at least partially come into fruition in the new year and in line with World Cancer Day 2022 theme of ‘Close the Care Gap’,” said SCAN president Sew Boon Lui.

SCAN is a registered society established to become the unified voice for all cancer patients to improve access to high-quality public health care and to create cancer awareness among the public to increase survival.

To know more, visit www.scan.org.my or look for @scankch on Facebook.