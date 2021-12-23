Sunway Healthcare set to open fertility centre in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 23): Sunway Healthcare Group (SHG), a leading integrated private healthcare group in the country, will be expanding its wings to East Malaysia with the opening of the Sunway Fertility Centre in the first quarter of 2022.

Sunway Fertility Centre will be located in Canaan Square Business Hub, Jalan Stutong Baru in Kuching. It is currently under renovation.

The one-stop In vitro fertilisation (IVF) centre aims to bring in the most advanced fertility treatment across the state, backed by highly qualified fertility specialists, skilled embryologists, trained fertility nurses and stringent quality controls.

Spread over 5,200 square feet, Sunway Fertility Centre Kuching will house comprehensive fertility treatment solutions including IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), fertility preservation, Intra Uterine Insemination (IUI) and fertility assessment.

Its specialised state of the art technology includes Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing (PGT), Time Lapse Technology for embryo culture and selection, and Endometrial Receptive Array (ERA).

The centre’s resident fertility specialist Dr Edawati Dahrawi Edrus is a trained Reproductive Medicine Specialist and certified by the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

She has more than 10 years’ experience as an obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Hailing from Kuching, she developed a passion to help couples start their own family, even more so after realising there were limited fertility service providers in Sarawak.

According to Dr Edawati, the increasing prevalence of infertility is mainly due to lifestyle changes, late marriages and delayed pregnancies.

“Every couple’s needs are exclusive, and we’re committed to deliver a compassionate and personalised experience. Our focus is to provide the highest standard of clinical care to couples in an environment that is caring and knowledgeable,” she said.

Sunway Fertility Centre CEO Woon Ming Ming said that they are excited to expand their footprint to Kuching as the city is strategically located between Sabah, Brunei and neighbouring Indonesian provinces.

“Through the launch of this new centre, we aim to make quality fertility treatment more accessible and further strengthen our presence in East Malaysia,” she said.

She added that besides assisted reproductive technology, the new centre will also be offering obstetrics and gynaecology services such as ante-natal check-up, gynaecology care, maternal fetal medicine, ultrasound scanning and women’s health screening.

Sunway Fertility Centre was established as a Centre of Excellence in Sunway Medical Centre, one of the largest private healthcare providers in Malaysia.

Today, the centre stands as its own brand name and is available in Sunway Medical Centre (Sunway City), Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (Cheras), and Sunway Specialist Centre Damansara (Kota Damansara).

Positioned as a one-stop centre, the synergy within the fertility team, backed by multi-disciplinary specialties and top notch medical technology, enables Sunway Fertility Centre to deliver a holistic treatment approach.

An award-winning centre, Sunway Fertility Centre was recognised as the International Fertility Clinic of the Year at the International Medical Travel Journal Awards 2020.

For more information on Sunway Fertility Centre Kuching, call their 24-hour Careline at +6019-438 8232 or visit www.sunwayfertility.com.my.