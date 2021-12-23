UOB Malaysia offers relief assistance to customers affected by floods

KUCHING (December 23): UOB Malaysia is offering relief assistance to individuals, as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates affected by the recent floods in the Klang Valley and other states across the country.

UOB Malaysia’s relief assistance aims to alleviate the financial burden of its customers whose livelihoods are impacted by the floods or suffered damage to their properties and belongings.

The assistance includes measures such as deferment of financing and loan payments, reduction in monthly repayment instalments and extension of repayment tenures.

“UOB Malaysia stands ready to assist customers overcome the challenges during these trying times,” UOB Malaysia chief executive officer Wong Kim Choong said.

“We understand the difficult predicament that many of our customers are facing as a result of the recent floods.

“We will tailor our repayment options and other relief measures to suit each customer’s specific requirements so that they can manage better their financial situation and recover faster from this devastating incident.”

In addition, UOB Malaysia is waiving certain fees and charges for selected services, such as replacing debit and credit cards or chequebooks lost or damaged during the floods.

The bank will also waive late credit card payment charges for affected customers.

The bank has put in place a claim process under its flood inconvenience allowances on selected bancassurance products underwritten by its insurance partners.

This will enable these insurance partners process the claims on an expedited manner.

To opt in for UOB Malaysia’s relief assistance programme, customers can visit the bank’s website at uob.com.my to submit their application online.

Individual customers can also call the bank’s dedicated 24- hour hotline at 03-26128121, while small businesses can contact the UOB Business Banking Hotline at 03-26166800.

Other corporate clients can contact their respective relationship managers for more details and assistance.

UOB Malaysia encourages customers to use its digital banking services, including UOB Personal Internet Banking, UOB Business Internet Banking Plus and the UOB Mighty mobile app, for their banking needs.

The bank advises customers who wish to visit a branch to check its website for the latest information on operating hours or specific arrangements for over-the-counter services.

To safeguard the well-being of its customers and employees during the pandemic, UOB Malaysia continues to have in place at its premises safety measures recommended by the government.