Veteran Ng claims fourth Swan City Championship title

SIBU (Dec 23): Ng Hong Man added another feather to his cap when he outclassed Sarikei’s top player Yu Hung Kai 3-1 (53-25, 67-31, 55-62, 62-2) to lift the Swan City Snooker Championship title for a fourth time at the Cueball Centre here.

With the victory, Ng pocketed RM800 while Yu bagged RM400.

Semi-finalists Ricky Thian and Aaron Teo both took home RM200 each.

Ng however was not pleased with his performance, saying the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic had taken a heavy toll on his training.

“It’s not an easy match but still, the championship is good as it is the platform to identify the younger players who will one day take over the mantle when senior players like me retire,” the 53-year-old said when interviewed.

In the first two frames, the towering Ng was in superb form, occasionally leading with breaks of 11, 20 and 15 points, leaving no chance to Yu for a counter-attack.

Yu, the Sarawak Closed semi-finalist, tried to keep within a striking distance but that was not enough to stop the rot in the first two frames.

In the third frame and trailing at 37-55 with only three coloured balls remaining, the title was as good as gone for Yu.

He needs a massive pull back in order to win the deciding point for the game.

Surprisingly, with a little stroke of luck, Yu managed to pot all the three remaining coloured balls to level the points at 55-55.

The black ball was re-spotted and Yu potted the ball to win the frame by 62-55.

Ng was rattled and in the fourth frame, he opted to play a tactical game instead of going for his trademark long shots.

His tactical display paid dividends when Yu, in his haste to score points, committed string of blunders, allowing Ng to take most of the points.

Yu refused to throw in the towel even when trailing at 50-2 but tried as he did, there was no way for another miraculous comeback before losing 2-62.

The tournament’s ninth edition, organised by Swan City Recreational Club Sibu, attracted 32 players, including four from Sarikei.