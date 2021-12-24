2-vehicle crash in Mukah leaves two children seriously injured

MUKAH (Dec 24): An 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after a four-wheel drive crashed into the car they were travelling in on Wednesday night.

According to Mukah police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias, the incident occurred at about 11.30pm at Jalan Mukah/Oya here.

“The incident happened when a car heading to Oya from Mukah was hit by a four-wheel-drive when the car was about to enter Taman Desa Orchid junction.

“The four-wheel-drive was moving from the same direction,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Rizal said both drivers of the vehicles and front seat passenger of the car suffered minor injuries.

The boy and the girl were the rear seat passengers of the car, he said.

“The boy sustained bleeding in his lungs and abdomen while the girl suffered a broken right shoulder.

“All the victims were taken to Mukah Hospital. The boy was later transferred to Bintulu Hospital for further treatment,” he said.

He urged anyone witnessing the incident to come forward or contact investigating officer Inspector Mohd Rahmat Jalimin at 011-31627137.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.