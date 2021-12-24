97.5 pct of Malaysia’s adult population now fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 24): A total of 22,831,577 individuals or 97.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, 98.8 per cent of the group or 23,132,540 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adolescent population, comprising those aged between 12 and 17, 87.1 per cent or 2,742,885 individuals have completed their vaccination while 2,838,825 individuals or 90.1 per cent had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 176,463 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, involving 167,684 booster doses, 5,275 as the second dose, and 3,504 the first dose.

This brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday to 56,576,586 including 5,226,764 booster doses. — Bernama