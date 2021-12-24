Borneo Runway Project launches with fashion design competition

KUCHING (Dec 24): Borneo Runway Project: Fashion Design Competition 2021 has been officially launched to create an ecosystem for developing creative talent in Borneo

Borneo Runway Project is organised by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation in partnership with Serba DigitalX, Jamie Bush Events and bookd!.

“The project is conceived to create awareness, attract traffic to D-Virtual Park, Kota Samarahan and strategically position Sarawak as a creative hub of Borneo,” said Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation in a statement yesterday.

It said the project was curated to present Borneo to the world by showcasing the richness of its society, heritage and nature interpreted into fashion.

“The prestigious project is a platform for all fashion designers in Borneo to showcase their design and craftsmanship to the world and contribute towards the economic growth in the region.”

Borneo Runway Project: Fashion Design Competition 2021 themed ‘Fashion Design Goes Digital’ is open only to Sarawakian designers currently residing in Malaysia.

“The mission is to promote technology in fashion design industry targeting aspiring new and existing Sarawakian designers by providing them with the right platform. The format for subsequent series in coming years will be revised accordingly based on the progress and market’s feedback.”

The two-month programme will conclude with the grand finale Jan 26 at D-Virtual Park, Kota Samarahan.

Judges for the competition are Arabyrd, Yacutha, Rowena Cliffton and Wellman Denis.

The winners will receive cash prizes, live fashion showcase feature, professional mentorship programme and exclusive gifts from sponsors.

For more information and registration, go to www.borneorunwayproject.com.