Cooperatives head: GPS’ huge victory shows people want continuity

SIBU (Dec 24): Cooperatives of Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Leadership Bhd president Ahmad Malie said the recent huge victory of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th State Election is clear indication that the people want continuity under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the great victory when GPS swept 73 of the 82 state seats at stake also signified that the people wanted a strong and stable government under the GPS.

“It also proves that the people of Sarawak love peace and harmony and totally reject racist campaign by the opposition during the election,” he said in a statement.

With the dust settled, Ahmad said it was time for the elected state representatives, especially those from GPS, to fulfil their promises made during the campaign period.

“You need to serve the people in the constituencies you represent with commitment, dedication and integrity,” he said.

Ahmad said Sarawakians had generally undergone a bitter experience during the short-lived Pakatan Harapan (PH) government of 22 months for not fulfilling their promises made during the campaign for the 14th General Election.

He said the people had rejected PH for making empty promises.

“When PH won, they could not fulfil their promises made during their campaign period for the 14th General Election. This bitter experience should be a lesson to those who chose to vote for the opposition parties.”

He said the GPS government has convinced the people of Sarawak that they can deliver and a vote for GPS is to ensure continuity.

“By voting for GPS, the people of Sarawak do not want the development of Sarawak, especially those under construction and planning, to be ruined and strained. The people will be at a loss if they vote for the opposition parties.”

As such, Ahmad said Sarawakians gave Abang Johari a stronger mandate so that he could continue to lead the state towards a more glorious and sustainable development for the people of Sarawak.

He said the GPS’ huge victory should also be a lesson to the opposition parties to refrain from playing up racist or provocative issues during and after the election.

He said the people were already fed up with these racist sentiments which would not hold water in Sarawak.

“Sarawakians are loving people who value unity and harmony even though they are multi-racial from different ethnicities.

“Sarawak is a true model of `Keluarga Malaysia’ in our country.”