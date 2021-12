KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 24): Malaysia has logged 3,528 new Covid-19 infections today on Christmas Eve, a slight uptick in cases recorded the previous day.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Twitter post said this brings the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 2,735,241.

Today’s cases are 18 more than the 3,510 recorded yesterday.

MORE TO COME