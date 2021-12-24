Covid-19: Malaysia logs another 44 deaths on Christmas eve

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 24): Malaysia saw 44 new Covid-19 related deaths as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities nationwide to 31,265 since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow site, this included 10 people who were brought-in-dead.

The total number who died from the virus before reaching hospital as of today is 6,316 people.

Perak recorded the highest number of new deaths with 14 followed by Penang (seven), Selangor (six), Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (four), Kelantan (three), Pahang (two), Sabah, Johor, Kedah and Negri Sembilan (one).

Melaka, Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan, and Putrajaya reported zero deaths.

The nation’s overall fatality rate remains at 1.1 per cent of the 2.73 million confirmed Covid-19 cases locally.

By states, Selangor recorded the highest all-time deaths per 10,000 people at 13 each, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 12, Penang, Kedah, Melaka and Johor (nine), Negeri Sembilan (eight), Sabah (six), Kelantan, Perlis, Perak and Terengganu (five), as well as Sarawak, Labuan, and Pahang at four deaths respectively, while Putrajaya recorded the smallest margin at one death per 10,000 people.

New infections

Selangor topped the list of new Covid-19 cases at 929.

Overall, Klang Valley reported 1,152 new infections with 194 reported in Kuala Lumpur alone.

The second state with the most cases after Selangor is Johor at 395 followed by Kelantan at 335 and 218 in Penang.

In the other states, 210 in Terengganu, 197 in both Kedah and Perak, 192 in Pahang, 151 in Sabah, 146 in Melaka, 153 in Negri Sembilan, 33 cases were recorded in Sarawak, 29 in Putrajaya and 29 in Perlis.

Labuan had the fewest number of cases at seven.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 47,863.

From that figure, a total of 83.4 per cent or 39,940 people are currently quarantined at home, 3,946 or 8.2 per cent at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres.

Those who were hospitalised accounted for 3,648 or 7.6 per cent of patients.

Of these, 150 (0.3 per cent) are in intensive care units. And from these, 179 patients require ventilators. — Malay Mail