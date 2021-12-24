Covid-19: Omicron case in Kuching with no travel history could mean possible local transmission

KUCHING (Dec 24): The B.1.1.1.529 or Covid-19 Omicron variant case here involving a woman with no recent history of travel suggests possible local transmission, said Prof Dr David Pereira.

The Sarawak Covid-19 Advisory Group (Scovag) member said the woman was among four Omicron variant cases detected in the state.

In a statement today, the Institute of Health Community and Medicine director at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) said in light of the possible local transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, members of the public must be extremely cautious during the festive period of Christmas, New Year, and year-end holidays.

“Public health standard operating procedures (SOP) need to be strictly adhered to and community gatherings avoided, if possible, to prevent further community spread,” he advised.

Dr Pereira also advised the public to immediately get their booster shot if they have not done so, as studies have shown that a booster is necessary to address waning neutralising antibody levels to protect from Omicron infection.

The other three Omicron cases detected in the state were import cases.

Two of them were detected in Bintulu – a 52-year-old man returning from Nigeria, who underwent a swab test on Dec 19, and a 19-year-old male returning from the United Kingdom, who was underwent a swab test on Dec 14.

The final case was reported in Kuching involving a 25-year-old female who returned from the United Kingdom and had a swab test on Dec 22.