Covid-19: Sarawak’s new cases today drop to 19, 16 in Categories 1-2

KUCHING (Dec 24): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak fell to 19 today compared to yesterday’s 30, of which 16 were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said out of the 16 cases, seven were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and nine in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

There was one case in Category 3 with lung infection, and two in Category 5 with lung infection and needing ventilator support), the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

The cumulative number of cases in the state to date is 252,148.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that Kuching had five new cases, while Sibu had three.

Lawas, Bau, and Lundu each reported two new cases, while one case each was reported in Bintulu, Miri, Samarahan, Sri Aman and Tatau.

The other districts did not record any new cases for the day.