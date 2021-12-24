DAP man urges MBKS to look into Stampin Resettlement Scheme poor drainage issue

KUCHING (Dec 24): DAP’s Michael Kong has urged the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to look into the poor drainage system issue in the Stampin Resettlement Scheme.

The Special Assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said that since last year he had been writing numerous letters to MBKS complaining about the poor drainage system in the Stampin Resettlement Scheme.

“I have even invited the mayor of MBKS to visit the area together so that we can both have a proper discussion and engagement for the betterment of the residents here but all my letters and invitation fell on deaf ears.

“I went down to Lorong 10A of Jalan Stampin Baru today to look at the current drainage situation in light of the current monsoon season. It is sad to note that the drainage issues here have yet to be rectified. I have since written another reminder to MBKS and urged them to look into the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Kong alleged that MBKS has been relying on the usual excuse, which is lack of funds for the failure to address this decade-long drainage issue.

“Now with Wilfred Yap as the elected assemblyman for Kota Sentosa together with his RM8 million yearly allocation, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has run out of excuses to do the needful.

“More needs to be done by GPS and it must be done fast,” he said.