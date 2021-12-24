Dr Rundi: Don’t change leaders with proven track record

BINTULU (Dec 24): The people at the grassroots level are told not to change their leaders who have presented them well and who have brought about development and change to them.

Kemena assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi said the existing good leadership must be continued for the good of everybody, especially the younger generation.

“We must look at things from a broader perspective. Imagine the difficulties faced when we have no representative in the cabinet,” he said at a dinner to thank PBB Kemena leaders and members for the big election win, on Wednesday.

Dr Rundi won with a 3,611-vote majority after garnering 6,339 votes.

He said his win would ensure the people of Kemena have a representative in the state cabinet.

Dr Rundi’s wife Datin Sri Loreta Sawot, PBB Kemena deputy chief Tuai Rumah Boniface Bada, Temenggung Utong Sigan and Pemanca Limin Anai were among those who attended the dinner.

During the event, Dr Rundi presented incentives to the best Kemena PBB sub-branches during the 12th state election.

First place went to Hulu Suai sub-branch 1, 2, 3 and 4 SK Batu Telingai Suai polling centre which received RM20,000.

Second place went to Niah Tengah sub-branch 1&2 SK Manong Niah polling centre which received RM15,000.

Pandan sub-branch 4 SK Pandan Sebauh polling centre came in third, which received RM10,000.