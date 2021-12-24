In Christmas message, Abang Johari pledges to fulfill GPS 34-point manifesto in five years

KUCHING (Dec 24): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given Sarawakians the assurance that his administration will fulfill Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) election pledges after the coalition won a fresh mandate in the 12th state polls.

Abang Johari, who was sworn in as chief minister last Saturday night after the coalition’s victory was sealed, expressed confidence that with the full support of the people of Sarawak and his colleagues in the government, GPS’ manifesto will be realised in the next five years.

“As the head of the GPS government, I shoulder a heavy responsibility to fulfill GPS’ pledges as contained in the 34-point manifesto. The manifesto covers a wide area including Sarawak’s autonomy and rights, infrastructure and economic development, welfare and security, and sociocultural goals,” he said in his Christmas message.

Formed following the collapse of the Barisan Nasional government in the 2018 general election, GPS had made its election debut in the concluded state polls.

The state coalition – comprising Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak where Abang Johari is president, Sarawak United People’s Party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak and Progressive Democratic Party – had won 76 of the 82 constituencies in the state.

On state autonomy and rights, Abang Johari said negotiations with the Federal government to restore the state’s rights and implement the provisions contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), including the appointment of a Sarawak representative on the Inland Revenue Board, will continue.

“Alhamdullilah, we have already achieved success in the Dewan Rakyat recently with the MA63 constitutional amendment which was proposed by Sarawak to give equal rights to Malaya, Sarawak and Sabah as three parties which had formed Malaysia and in so doing, recognise MA63 in the (Federal) Constitution,” he said.

He said GPS had also succeeded in restoring the state’s rights under MA63 when it enforced the State Sales Tax on petroleum products and the state’s powers was recognised under the Oil Mining Ordinance 1958.

Emphasising that nothing was more important than the pride and dignity of Sarawak, Abang Johari called on Sarawakians to close ranks and pool their resources to elevate the state further.

“I am very touched by the strong mandate that has been given to the GPS government in the 12th state election as this shows the commitment of the people of Sarawak to be united in pursuit of the aspiration to make Sarawak a high income state by 2030,” he said.

Abang Johari also thanked the people of Sarawak for trusting the GPS state government to continue to administer the state in accordance with the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) for the coming five years.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari hoped that Christmas will be celebrated this year with adherence to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the State Disaster Management Committee.

Although the daily Covid-19 cases was on a downward trend, he hoped that the public would continue to be cautious.

“My family and I would like to wish Merry Christmas to all celebrating Sarawakians as it is a special day for the Christian community.”

“Also, we would like to wish a Happy New Year 2022 to all the people in Sarawak no matter where you are. I hope the year 2022 will bring more success to Sarawak and for its people. ‘Jaga Sarawak, Intu Sarawak, Sarawak First’,” said Abang Johari.