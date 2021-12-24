Kulleh: Make Liwan full minister, Chukpai asst minister

BINTULU (Dec 24): Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang and Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon are worthy of inclusion in the state Cabinet, says Pemanca Tony Kulleh.

The Kenyah community leader from Bakun Resettlement Scheme in Apau Koyan, hoped that Liwan would be given a full minister’s post.

“Chukpai, who is Forum president and president of Kenyah National Association Sarawak, should be made an assistant minister to represent the Kenyah community, the biggest ethnic Orang Ulu group in the state,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tony, who is also chairman of Balui Lake Native Association, on behalf of Murum and Belaga folk congratulated Liwan and Chukpai for their victory in the 12th state election.

“Their big majority indicates the people of Belaga and Murum have given the trust and mandate to Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led government under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to bring Sarawak to a glorious future,” he said.

Liwan retained his seat with a 2,245-vote majority after getting 3,552 votes while Chukpai obtained 4,584 votes, to win with a 2,919-vote majority.