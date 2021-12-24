Lee: MDDMC ready for monsoon onslaught

MIRI (Dec 24): The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) is alert and ready for any flood eventuality and other disasters during the monsoon season, said caretaker Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Chairing the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, he told the committee to be on standby mode and not be caught with their pants down if their response is needed as in Selangor and other flood-hit areas in Peninsular Malaysia.

“All the agencies concerned have been requested to be on maximum alert and be on 24-hour standby to be activated when called for,” he told The Borneo Post.

The related agencies include Miri Resident’s Office, Drainage and Irrigation Department, Public Works Department, Miri City Council, Welfare Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and Royal Malaysian Army.

The committee is monitoring flood-prone areas in Miri Division such as Long Lama and low-lying settlements in Baram and ensures that there would be sufficient food ration at the designated outposts.

In Miri, vulnerable areas include Kampung Batu Satu, Tudan, Desa Senadin, Senadin, Senadin Jaya and Lutong.

Lee said Petronas Carigali has already de-silted a major portion of the Lutong river near Lutong where its crude oil terminal complex is located and hoped this will reduce impact of flooding this year-end.

In September this year, he called on the company to immediately start river de-siltation works as this protected stretch is outside the jurisdiction of the Drainage and Irrigation Department in Miri to rehabilitate.

Siltation at the river bed has slowed river flow and this has caused frequent flash floods in low-lying areas in and around Lutong, including two major incidents in January and September this year.

Such floods were frequent in surrounding areas of Miri Crude Oil Terminal complex receiving crude oil sent onshore by submarine pipelines crossing Lutong river to the storage tanks.

On the usual year-end stormy seas hitting the coast, Lee said the committee will also be on the lookout for this annual event where stormy seas and King tide combined to hurl logs and other debris onto the Kuala Baram road and the fishermen market at Batu Satu.

Experience has taught MDMC that this monsoon phenomenon usually happens around Christmas time and year-end.

Meanwhile, Lee urged the public to be prepared for rainy spell ahead as warned by the Meteorological Department, which MDMC would be paying particular attention to for early response to any emergency.

According to MetMalaysia’s infographic yesterday, a monsoon surge is expected to occur from Dec 27-29, with continuous rain in the western part of Sarawak and eastern Sabah during the period.

The public in Sarawak have been advised to make the necessary preparations for possible floods and landslides.