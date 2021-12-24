Miri boy with cancer first from S’wak to undergo stem cell transplant

MIRI (Dec 24): Neuroblastoma patient Samuel Liau, aged three, is set to undergo a stem cell transplant procedure at Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM) – the first patient from Sarawak to undergo the procedure.

Samuel’s father, who only wished to be identified by his surname, thanked the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) and donors for giving his son a fighting chance.

“We never would have expected such a thing to happen in our family, and when it did, the amount of financial and emotional support we’ve received has been overwhelming. It made us realise the warmth from society and the health facilities are two of the most important things in our lives,” said Liau when meeting the press.

He also thanked his employer Fastart Sdn Bhd director Michael Lee, who donated RM100,000 to help with Samuel’s treatment.

SCCS Miri liaison Jocelyn Hee explained Samuel was diagnosed with the rare cancer that develops in nerve tissue last July and had undergone treatment in Kuching before heading to Kuala Lumpur for surgery to remove the tumours and for subsequent care.

“Right after we received this case, we had pledged to contribute RM260,000 to subsidise the treatment cost. The total cost of these treatments is approximately RM412,000, which includes the stem cell transplant and the subsequent immunotherapy, that will start after Samuel’s condition stabilises from the stem cell transplant,” she said.

According to Hee, Samuel is also the first patient SCCS is supporting to undergo immunotherapy, a treatment not readily available in Sarawak due to its high costs.

“It is with the hope that the treatment could significantly increase his chances of survival; in line with SCCS’ vision to provide children with cancer in Sarawak with access to the best available treatment and care,” she said.

“With this story, we hope the public can understand why SCCS needs to continue raising awareness and significant amounts of funds annually. Each year, 60 to 70 children are diagnosed with childhood cancer in the state. About 150 families are supported annually from a range of holistic support services to help families navigate this journey.”

This year, SCCS received 64 new cases, in addition to supporting children still undergoing treatment from last year, as well as relapse cases.

To date, SCCS has conducted 400 counselling sessions, provided 113 transportation claims at over RM50,000 for families to travel to receive treatment, assisted with over RM216,000 in medical expenses (not including Samuel’s), as well as provided accommodation, food, and transport to 51 families staying at the SCCS halfway homes in Kuching and Miri, at a cost of over RM118,000 among various other services.

“Throughout this difficult time of pandemic, there are still new cases diagnosed almost weekly, and children with cancer still need to go for treatment, and continue to have access to our services. We hope that the public can recognise this and provide support to these children and families in need,” Hee added.