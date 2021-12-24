MMEA, Petronas hold safety awareness event for maritime community

BINTULU (Dec 24): A programme called ‘Sembang Teh Tarik’ was held between the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu zone, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and the local maritime community in Kampung Warisan Jepak yesterday.

MMEA Bintulu zone acting director Maritime Commander Effendy Mohamed Fadil, A Malik Yunus from Petronas Carigali and Kampung Warisan Jepak chief Torny Chan Wariman were among those involved in the programme.

The programme was filled with safety briefings at sea, rescue demonstrations as well as explanations on proper safety jacket wearing procedures, proper use of fire extinguishers, introduction to the use of Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) and distribution of safety leaflets.

MMEA Bintulu zone in a statement said apart from strengthening bilateral relations with the maritime community, this event also aims to alert and create awareness of safety while they are at sea in view of the bad weather and monsoon season which occur from November to March each year.

It said the northeast monsoon brings heavy rains with strong winds and danger for any maritime activities.

During the event, Petronas Carigali also gave reminders and explanations on the status of oil and gas rigs as restricted areas and restricted places under national law.

This issue was raised due to the fact that Bintulu waters have many oil platforms.

The session was very important in creating awareness of the maritime community about the dangers and offences if they encroach into the areas, as there might be oil or gas pipeline leaks and explosions.

There was also a question and answer session, problem sharing and expression of views from the local maritime community.

It is hoped from this session, the relevant authorities would be able to understand the problems faced by the maritime community in order to find the best solution.

This Sembang Teh Tarik programme is part of the ‘Sahabat Maritim’ programme which is held annually.

MMEA also called on the maritime community to always prioritise safety while carrying out activities at the sea and to be alert to unpredictable weather.

The Bintulu Maritime Zone Operations Centre can be contacted at 086-314 254.