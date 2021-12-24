Nanta: Traders comply with the Christmas Maximum Price Scheme

KUCHING (Dec 24): The level of compliance of traders on the Christmas Maximum Price Scheme as at today was very high, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He asserted that on the first day of its implementation on Dec 23, a total of 1,060 premises nationwide have been inspected, and so far the Ministry has yet to receive any complaints and has not taken any actions against any traders.

“This shows that the compliance of the traders is very high during the past two days (Dec 23 and 24) of the scheme’s implementation,” he told reporters after a walkabout by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) at a mall in Mile 6, Jalan Kuching-Serian here today.

The Christmas Maximum Price Scheme was implemented from Dec 23 until Dec 31.

Nanta said the scheme would involve eight items under categories of chicken, eggs, vegetables, mutton and pork.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 20 controlled price items have been enforced under the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Scheme (SHMKM) which began on Dec 7.

As at Dec 23, he said a total of 20, 134 premises have been inspected, out of which 62 of them were detected to have committed offenses under the scheme.

This, he added, includes selling the controlled items above the stipulated price scheme and did not place the special price tags on the controlled items.

“The Ministry is also in the final study to determine whether or not the SHMKM should be continued. We will make the announcement once the study is completed in the near future,” he said.

Nanta said KPDNHEP alongside the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) would continue to work together during the enforcement of the maximum price schemes by ensuring supply of goods are adequate as well as the prices remain stable.

He then reminded all traders to comply with the maximum prices set under the schemes.

Under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, he said any individual found to be selling controlled price goods exceeding the maximum price imposed will be fined up to RM100,000 or a three years imprisonment or both. Or they could be compounded up to RM50,000.

For companies, they will be fined up to RM500,000 or be compounded up to RM250,000.

“Any individual who failed to attach the pink price tags for controlled price goods can be fined up to RM10,000 or be compounded up to RM5,000.

“For companies, they can be fined up to RM20,000 or be compounded up to RM10,000,” Nanta said.

Also present at the walkabout were KPDNHEP Enforcement director Azman Adam, and KPDNHEP Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan.

Any complaints or inquiries can be channelled to the ministry through its official portal e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, call centre 1-800-886-800, email e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, Ez ADU smartphone application, enforcement command centre (ECC) 03-8882-6245 or 6088, and WhatsApp to 019-2794317.