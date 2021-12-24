Petros appoints Janin Girie as new group CEO

KUCHING (December 24): Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) has appointed Janin Girie as its new group chief executive officer, effective Jan 1, 2022, succeeding Datuk Sauu Kakok who retire after helming the Sarawak state oil and gas company for three and a half years since 2018.

In a statement today, chairman Tan Sri Hamid Bugo said Petros’ progress under Sauu’s stewardship has made it an integrated player throughout the state’s oil and gas value chain.

“The board’s trust in Janin is firm, who has been instrumental in positioning Petros’ play in the downstream as executive vice president.

“The board looks forward to strengthened execution and positive results under Janin’s leadership,” he said.

Since its inception in 2018, Petros has rapidly grown to deliver on its purpose to harness Sarawak’s oil and gas resources for the sustainable progress of Sarawak and Petros’ value creation strategy.