Pick-up truck driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Bintulu

BINTULU (Dec 24): A 60-year-old man died after he somehow lost control of his pick-up truck at Jalan Sultan Iskandar in a single-vehicle accident today.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Nanggai Simun.

He said the accident occurred at 7.10am today when Nanggai was on his way to Jalan Bukit Orang from Bintulu town.

It is understood that when he was on the right lane before the traffic light at Jalan Sultan Iskandar, he lost control of his vehicle, hit two palm trees at the divider before crashing into the drain.

Paramedics confirmed that Nanggai died at the scene.

His body has been brought to Bintulu Hospital for a post-mortem.

Alexson added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.