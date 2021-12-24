POIC-WLP partnership to turn POIC Lahad Datu into regional logistics hub

KOTA KINABALU (December 24): State-owned POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd’s partnership with World Logistics Passport (WLP) is a feather in POIC’s cap as it seeks to leverage on the strategic position of POIC Lahad Datu to turn eastern Sabah into a regional logistics hub.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the partnership pledge signed at the Expo Dubai 2020 on December 23 augurs well in projecting Sabah as a key hub in global logistics.

“I see the partnership helping us to keep track of logistics developments globally and (it will enable us) to interact directly with logistics players as we seek to attract demands for resources available in our area,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

The Sabah state government set up POIC Lahad Datu in 2005 to spearhead economic and job opportunities. It is within the Sabah Development Corridor.

WLP is a global freight and logistics loyalty programme launched in 2020 under a United Arab Emirates directive at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Joachim, who is also Industrial Development minister, led a group of Sabah officials as part of the Malaysian delegation to the expo, which was launched in October 2021 and will end in March 2022.

Joachim witnessed the signing ceremony which took place at the Malaysia Pavilion at the expo. POIC Sabah head of marketing and sales Rose Pun signed on behalf of the company while WLP was represented by general manager Mahmood Al-Bastaki.

The POIC-WLP partnership is likely to open up markets for a wide array of resources in Sabah and the surrounding BIMP-EAGA territories, comprising Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and he East Asean growth area.

Meanwhile, Mahmood said Malaysia’s Johor Port joined WLP earlier and would be able to bolster markets across the world through WLP’s growing network.

He said Malaysia, and by extension Sabah, will see improved ties with Dubai, which is a global city for tourism, trade and innovation.

“With our WLP hubs already in countries like India, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia, the group’s dynamics will enable players in Malaysia to access not just markets in the Middle East, but also Latin America and Africa,” he added. – Bernama