Residents see red over halt to Limbang-Lawas speedboat service

LIMBANG (Dec 24): People here are seeing red over the ban of passenger speedboat (bot tambang) service between Limbang and Lawas districts effective yesterday, saying it is doing them a disservice when express boats are always fully booked daily.

Sarawak Rivers Board and the Marine Department have pulled the plug on the service for safety and regulatory reasons. Bot tambang is popular among the people here to cross Brunei Bay as its land borders are still closed. It is also costly to apply for a permit.

A one-way fare for a bot tambang trip is RM50. It is usually used by the local people during emergencies, which is frowned upon by the authorities for the operators are unlicenced.

Netizens vented their frustration online, saying the express boat service could not be relied upon as it was always fully booked, and halting the bot tambang service is affecting the income of the operators.

A 50-year-old from Lawas who only wanted to be called ‘Sulaiman’, said Sarawak Rivers Board and Marine Department should have met with the Limbang Resident before taking any action.

Many who want to return to their villages to celebrate Christmas in Lawas are angry, and called on the authorities to find a solution to their predicament.

The local people want the state government to step in to resolve this issue, saying the people of Lawas who have to go to Limbang to deal with government departments and federal agencies are also caught in the bind.

Also affected are health and education matters, which could only be attended to in Limbang.