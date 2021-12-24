Slight oversupply glut expected in 1H22

KUCHING: Oil demand growth will likely remain intact, analysts say, as the impact of the wave of Omicron is more targeted towards jet-fuel demand.

In the latest OPEC+ Monthly Oil Market Report, world oil demand is expected to grow by 4.3 per cent at 4.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to 100.8 million bpd in 2022F from 96.6 million bpd in 2021; 99.5 million bpd during pre-pandemic.

“In-line with the expectations of a global economic recovery, global gasoline demand is projected to continue to recover and surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2022, while light distillates and diesel are expected to gain support from recent capacity additions and healthy end-user demand, increases in infrastructure spending and improvements in overall industrial activity.

“However, we expect the impact of the Omicron variant to only impact the demand for jet fuel in the near term due to travel restrictions as the world has come a long way and is now better equipped to manage Covid-19 and its related challenges,” commented sector analysts at Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research).

In 2022, non-OPEC supply is projected to see robust growth of three million, to be backed by the expected gradual increase in drilling and completion activities in the US, increasing output by 0.6 million bpd.

The US and Russia are forecasted to contribute two thirds of total expected growth, followed by Canada, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Norway and Guyuna. Investment in the non-OPEC upstream sector in 2022 is estimated at around US$350 billion, showing a 50 per cent drop compared to the 2014 level.

HLIB Research understood that OPEC+ intends to maintain its stance, which is to gradually increase oil production by 400,000bpd per month at least until April 2022 and to fully phase-out cuts by September next year.

“OPEC+ sees that there will be an expanding oversupply in global oil markets in early-2022, with a surplus of two million bpd in January 2022, 3.4 million bpd in February 2022 and 3.8 million in March 2022,” it stated.

“This is mainly due to the emergence of the Omicron variant, which seems to be harmful to jet-fuel related demand as it dampens hopes for speedy recovery for international travel.”

Back on home ground, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) will likely maintain its capital expenditure (capex) spending at the RM40 to RM45 billion level annually over the next five years of its annual capex allocated to new energy initiatives.

Petronas has pledged to a net-zero carbon emission goal by 2050, but still believes that oil and gas would still form 50 per cent of the world’s energy mix for the next 20 to 30 years.

Petronas also aims to increase domestic spending to 55 per cent of capex and the remaining would be for international programmes.

“We think that indicated capex levels should still be sufficient to help the sector recover in 2022, albeit still lower than its pre-pandemic 2018-2019 levels,” HLIB Research said.

“We maintain our Brent crude oil forecast at US$70 to US$75 per barrel for 2022 as we believe that OPEC+ is committed to provide a good equilibrium for oil prices.”