Strive to protect peaceful society inherited from forefathers, says Mayor Wee

KUCHING (Dec 24): Sarawakians have been asked to strive to protect the peace that has been enjoyed in the state for generations.

“We need to work hand in hand to protect our peaceful society, which we have inherited from our forefathers and passed down from one generation to another generation for our beloved Sarawak,” Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said yesterday.

He called on the people to spread love by reaching out to the underprivileged and needy during this festive season.

“Do not create hatred but instead spread the word of love among each other. It is the most fundamental thing for a harmonious and caring society.

“Learning how to love and share love with each other would create a strong society. Keep up the spirit of a caring society, which we have seen during this pandemic time,” he said during a pre-Christmas celebration organised by the Kuching Love Book Association with 38 Food Street as gifts sponsors at The Salvation Army Children’s Home.

Wee said everyone should work together to ensure no one feels left out during the festive season.

He also reminded everyone to celebrate Christmas and the New Year in full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Avoid staying in crowded spaces for too long. Wear your face mask and always keep a safe distance between each other. Always check on your friends and family to make sure no one is left behind during this joyous day,” he added.