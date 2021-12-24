Uggah: ‘Tak apa’ attitude towards Covid-19 could see Sarawakians punished

KUCHING (Dec 24): Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has urged Sarawakians not to be complacent about the new Covid-19 Omicron variant during this festive season.

He said complacency should not set in even though there are fewer and fewer Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions now.

“But let us never be complacent, for the new variant Omicron is here and who knows what others will likely come our way.

“We can and will be punished for any lackadaisical or ‘tak apa’ attitude,” he warned in his Christmas and New Year message today.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman called on those returning to celebrate with their loved ones in rural areas to keep adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 prevention.

“Let us all continue to join hands firmly in this fight against this enemy of the nation and of the world,” he said.

He also called on those living in flood-prone and low-lying areas to prepare for the landas season.

“Get the contact numbers of all nearest relevant agencies like the fire and rescue, welfare, and police departments, and the Resident’s and district offices; be ready for communication in any eventuality,” he said.

Although the year had been a long one fraught with challenges, uncertainties, hardships, and problems, Uggah said, “This Christmas season is, among others, a celebration of hope and faith and their renewals.”

On politics, he thanked those who had supported Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“You have chosen to vote for stability and a bright future for all, especially our youths.

“Let me assure that the new government will honour its ‘Sarawak First’ commitments. Together we will restore Sarawak’s dignity, pride, and rightful position and rights as a founding member of the great nation of Malaysia,” he said.

He called on Sarawakians to close ranks and play their respective roles and responsibilities for the state to rise in progress, stability, unity, and prosperity.

“May this Christmas end the year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright 2022. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” he added.