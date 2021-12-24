WWF releases animation series inspired by Christian teachings

KUCHING (Dec 24): The World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia has released an animation series of 13 episodes inspired by Christian teachings and values on its official YouTube channel (WWFMy).

A statement today said the ‘When We’re Friends (WWF) with Nature’ series explores the adventures of Moses, his friends, and communities in understanding the works of nature and their role to protect it.

The characters discuss pressing environmental issues such as landslides, endangered species, global warming, and human-wildlife conflict.

“Just like the previous faith-based animation series, to connect the conservation messages with religious values, we worked with experts to build the content,” said WWF-Malaysia executive director and chief executive officer Sophia Lim.

“The series uses catchy songs and colourful animation to reach the younger generation, the future stewards of the planet. We want to educate them and show how religion promotes caring for the earth.”

Lim said the organisation hopes this effort contributes to the scarcity of resource materials that connect religion and the environment.

She said the animation series could be a teaching and learning aid in the classroom or Sunday school.

“Students will be able to address environmental issues based on their understanding from the religious viewpoint,” she added.

University of Malaya honorary professor Dr Esther Daniel, who has worked with WWF-Malaysia since 2000, said they have engaged with people from all walks of life throughout the years.

“We want to make sure we reach out to children too, as everyone is accountable and responsible for the environment,” she said.

“For young minds to absorb the importance of conservation and for a sustainable, greener future, transformative education is essential. We hope that the animation series will be an effective tool to empower kids to view environmental conservation from a broader perspective with regards to their stewardship of the planet.”

WWF-Malaysia has continued to run various environmental activities online, engaging thousands of students, especially during the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia’s Eco Schools programme.

The non-governmental organisation strives to build a generation of young leaders who understand that humanity’s health depends on nature’s well-being through the Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) programme.

ESD is recognised as a model to achieve Sustainable Development Goals because it encourages learners to make informed decisions and actions on global issues such as climate change.

“We are now seeing increasing numbers of extreme weather conditions caused by climate change, resulting in loss of properties, resources, and lives.

“Therefore, our education should focus beyond providing essential skills and knowledge. Instead, it should encourage people to think, innovate, and propel actions for the world and humanity,” added the statement.