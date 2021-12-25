Agong brings cheer to flood victims in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM (Dec 25): A visit by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today brought cheer to the flood victims at a relief centre at the Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skill Training (CIAST) in Section 19 here.

M. Thilagavathy, 28, said the presence of Al-Sultan Abdullah had relieved the sadness of not being able to celebrate Christmas at home like previous years.

“We have prepared everything for Christmas but all the items were destroyed in the floods.

“Agong came and said ‘Don’t worry, everything will be fine. If you want anything, let the people here (relief centre management) know’,” Thilagavathy told reporters when met at the relief centre.

Meanwhile, Seman Idon, 41, was grateful for the care and donation.

Seman, who hails from Betong, Sarawak, said he was saddened that his plan to celebrate Christmas with his family in Sarawak had to be postponed due to the devastating floods that hit Taman Sri Muda.

“I have already bought flight tickets for my family. We were counting days to go home, but the floods came and damaged everything,” he said.

Earlier, the King drove a four-wheel drive himself to the relief centre and upon arrival at 9.50am he was greeted by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah. – Bernama