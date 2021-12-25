Ang spares a thought for flood victims in his Christmas message

KUCHING (Dec 25): Social activist Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon calls on the people to act rationally and responsibly as the nation is battered by floods and ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the people must strive to change for the better so that Christmas, Hari Raya, Gawai Dayak, Deepavali, Chinese New Year and many others can be celebrated the way we were used to.

“At this moment my thoughts and prayers are with the people in the Peninsular states who have lost their loved ones, properties and livelihood in the massive floods, due to human factors and climate change.

“It is heartening to note that people from all walks of life are lending a hand to the flood victims. It is hoped that constructive steps will be taken to prevent such annual disaster from happening again,” he said in his Christmas message yesterday.

He wondered with the ravages of extreme weather and onslaught diseases, if earth’s dominant species, homo sapiens, are finally learning the hard way that they are just as vulnerable as other species.

“We are no different from any other species, many of which have almost been driven to extinction. It appears that through self induced climate change we are sowing the seeds of our own self extinction.”

Paying tribute to the Medical personnel and other frontliners like those in the Police, Fire and Rescue, Immigration, Armed Forces, volunteers and the Mass media, the staff of pharmacies, eateries, messengers, cleaners and dust men, he said the nation is grateful to them for risking their lives in carrying out their duties in the face of the pandemic.

“At this time of the year one of the many thoughts that spring to my mind is simple. That is: Peace and goodwill to all irrespective of who we are.

“The question is how one can possibly even think of ‘Peace and Goodwill to all men’ when there is so little peace and goodwill reflected in the barrage of world news to which the world media subjects us.

“And goodwill can scarcely be uppermost in the minds of those who are being affected by the scourge of a pandemic and unprecedented global depression that seems to be looming ever closer every day, losing their lives, homes or their jobs.”

He said aside from natural disasters and the pandemic, we should count our blessings as we are blessed with living in a relatively peaceful country.

“Merry Christmas to all wherever they may be.”