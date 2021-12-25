Army personnel perishes in accident at Sematan

SEMATAN (Dec 25): An army personnel succumbed to serious injuries in an accident involving a motorcycle and car at KM17, Jalan Sematan-Telok Melano yesterday.

According to Sarawak Traffic and Enforcement Department chief Superintendent Alexson Naga Chabu, the victim was identified as Krissen Areantyo, 23, from No. 18, Rumah Panjang Nek Bujur Kampung Pueh Sematan and was confirmed dead at the scene.

He said preliminary information found that a Proton Iriz car driven by a woman with four passengers was travelling from Sematan to Telok Serabang.

“Upon arrival at KM17 of Jalan Kampung Pueh, the 34-year-old driver saw the motorcyclist (victim) in front suddenly making a U-turn from the same direction before there was a collision between the two,” he said in a statement today.

He said that as a result of the accident, the victim was confirmed dead at the scene and was sent to Lundu Hospital.

The driver and passengers did not suffer any injuries.

Alexson added that initial investigations into the case have been opened under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.