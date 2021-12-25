CM urges Sarawakians to heed MetMalaysia’s warning of continuous heavy rain next week

KUCHING (Dec 25): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is requesting people, particularly those living in areas prone to flooding, to heed the warning by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and be duly prepared for the possible need for evacuation as directed by authorities.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office today noted that MetMalaysia had issued an advisory on Wednesday of the possible occurrence of continuous heavy rain in the western parts of Sarawak next week.

“MetMalaysia said that based on an analysis of the weather system, there is potential for continuous heavy rain from December 27 to 29 due to a monsoon surge,” the statement said.

On Thursday, MetMalaysia Sarawak director Haburi Hamdan advised the public to make the necessary preparations for possible floods and landslides.

In making the call, he said continuous rain had been forecast in the state, particularly along the western side of Sarawak due to the monsoon surge.

“Floods and landslides are bound to happen due to heavy rain (that lasts for) a long time.

“As such, members of the public should take heavy rain warnings very seriously and they should also learn from the weakness and mistakes of the public in Selangor and other parts of Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Haburi was referring to the recent flooding that hit parts of the central and east coast regions of Peninsular Malaysia.

A monsoon surge involves cold winds from Siberia that result in strong winds and rough conditions in the South China Sea.