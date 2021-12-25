Covid-19: Sarawak records one BID case on Dec 22, 27 new cases today

KUCHING (Dec 25): Sarawak today recorded 27 new Covid-19 cases along with one brought-in-dead (BID) case, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in its daily statement on the pandemic said the BID case was recorded on December 22, involving a 26-year-old man at the Sri Aman Hospital.

He had asthma, obesity, chronic liver disease and auto-immune disease, the committee said.

As for the number of new Covid-19 cases in the state, SDMC said 11 cases were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 14 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

There was one case in Category 3 (lung infection) and one in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator).

The cumulative total of positive cases in the state is 252,175 to date.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that Sibu and Lawas each had eight new cases, while Kuching and Miri recorded three each.

There were two cases in Bintulu and one case each in Limbang, Saratok and Selangau.