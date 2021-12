KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that 3,160 new Covid-19 cases were reported today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this figure brings the country’s cumulative cases to 2,738,401.

Yesterday, 3,528 new cases were reported, of which 405 were flood evacuees. – MalayMail

MORE TO COME