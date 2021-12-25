Dr Sim urges Sarawakians to remain vigilant despite studies showing Covid-19 Omicron variant milder than Delta

KUCHING (Dec 25): Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian called on Sarawakians to remain vigilant despite recent medical studies having shown the Covid-19 Omicron variant is milder in severity compared to the Delta variant.

The Batu Kawah assemblyman said that people should not neglect the fact that the Omicron variant is more infectious than the Delta variant.

“Omicron (variant) has landed in Sarawak. (This is) inevitable because of the opening up of our borders as part of living with the virus.

“Good news is that recent medical studies on Omicron showed that it is milder in severity compared to Delta. Bad news is that Omicron is more infectious (spread easier and faster) than Delta,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Sim said the number of severe Covid-19 positive cases might still greatly stress healthcare personnel in Sarawak but urged the community not to panic but continue playing their role by adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also reminded them to minimise social events while limiting festive visits strictly to close family members.

“Protect your families and friends by keeping a safe distance. Wear a mask, cover sneeze or cough, clean your hands and get vaccinated as soon as it is your turn.”

He said that if necessary, people should also do self-assessment, self-testing and self-isolation to help contain the virus, adding: “Together, we shall overcome Covid-19.”

On Friday, Prof Dr David Pereira said the Omicron case here involved a woman with no recent travel history, which suggested possible local transmission.

The Sarawak Covid-19 Advisory Group member said the woman was among four Omicron cases detected in Sarawak.

The other three were import cases.

Two of them were detected in Bintulu involving a 52- year-old man returning from Nigeria who underwent a swab test on Dec 19 and a 19-year-old male returning from the United Kingdom who underwent a swab test on Dec 14.

The third case was reported in Kuching involving a woman aged 25 who returned from the United Kingdom and underwent a swab test on Dec 22.