Flood: Social Welfare Dept refutes claims of neglecting Orang Asli community

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has refuted a report by a news portal that the government neglected the flood victims in Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Tadom in Banting, Selangor.

JKM, in a statement, said that the flood victims were initially managed by the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) at the relief centre (PPS) in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Tadom.

“However, after the PPS was inundated, the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) advised and asked the flood evacuees to move to the SK Labohan Dagang PPS for their safety.

“PKOB accepted the decision of the Orang Asli residents not to move to the PPS provided but prefer to remain in the village. Following this, Tadom Hill Resorts has provided tents for their temporary accommodation,” the statement read.

The department explained that the Kuala Langat district JKM later managed the registration of the flood victims and distributed food supplies and basic necessities in collaboration with non-governmental organisations and the public.

“Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun had visited the PPS and presented donations to the flood evacuees on Dec 22 while JKM deputy director-general Rosmahwati Ishak also presented contributions to Tok Batin Hadi to be distributed to others on the next day,” it said.

According to JKM, the department always understands the needs of Keluarga Malaysia, including the Orang Asli, and there was no double standard in dealing with difficult situations such as floods, adding that the department and JAKOA always work together to address the problems faced by the community. – Bernama