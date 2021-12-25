Flood victims can apply for replacement of marriage certificate at Jawi

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): Flood victims who lost their marriage certificate and pre-marriage course certificate can re-apply for the documents with the assistance of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad said, for victims who got married in the Federal Territory, they could request for replacement of their missing or damaged marriage certificate for free.

“Similarly, for brides and groom-to- be who attended pre-marriage course by Jawi can also apply for replacement of the certificate for free,” he said in a statement here today.

Idris said graduates of the Malaysian Islamic Religious Department’s Darul Quran who lost their certificate or diploma, or the documents were damaged, in the floods could also apply for replacement of the documents.

“This is an effort by Islamic agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) to help ease the burden of flood victims,” ​​he added.

The floods which hit several states in the country since last Saturday has so far claimed 46 lives, while five people are still missing, and cause damage to properties, including houses and vehicles. – Bernama