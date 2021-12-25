HELP inks MoU with Eatcosys for joint-certificates

KUCHING (Dec 25): HELP University (HELP) and multi-faceted retail technology solutions provider Eatcosys Sdn Bhd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively establish joint-certificates for training, research and development in digital services solutions to support companies in retail as well as food and beverage industries.

Homegrown Eatcosys offers end-to-end retail and digital solutions to support operational needs of independent businesses and start-ups, said a recent joint statement.

These include procurement, supply chain financing, customer acquisition and retention, go-to market support, and data analysis.

The company currently operates platforms such as FoodAdvisor, MyCookingStory, FeedMyGuest, and VMO to further support local businesses.

Armed with a venture capital division and wide market access, Eatcosys also invests in the next generation of start-ups with promising growth potential to complement its broad suite of solutions within the realm of its existing ecosystem.

The industry-academia alliance is well-suited with Eatcosys’ aspiration in fostering entrepreneurship among tertiary students.

HELP and Eatcosys aim to explore possible areas of cooperation, covering the promotion of micro-credentials, and offering courses through the National Upskilling Programme (NUP), the Apel.Q, DBA, and Master’s degrees through Eatcosys’ regional networks.

“HELP and Eatcosys have synergies in these areas of collaboration especially in the digital space. During the pandemic the owners of F&B and retail outlets that were already using digital space to promote and deliver their products were more resilient than those who could not or did not.

“This proves that there are a lot of opportunities out there to support these companies with digital services solutions. We hope that our entrepreneurial students will be able to work with Eatcosys to come up with new solutions to help businesses,” said HELP University vice-chancellor and president Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan.

Eatcosys chairman Tham Lih Chung said Eatcosys works with veteran and young professionals within the start-up ecosystem to strengthen their economic value while generating societal benefits.

“By leveraging our expertise, industry experience, market intelligence and insights, we’re confident in empowering students and budding entrepreneurs with a futuristic mindset, aptitude and entrepreneurial skill sets to thrive in the start-up multiplex while stimulating a positive social and profitable impact for their communities.

“We feel privileged in partnering with one of Malaysia’s leading universities based on our mutual values and interest in reimagining entrepreneurship for the next generation,” he added.