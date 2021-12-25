Road Transport Department to provide free document replacement for flood victims

PUTRAJAYA (Dec 25): The Road Transport Department (RTD) will provide free replacement of driving licence (LLM), Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and Vehicle Ownership Certificate (VOC) for those affected by the floods.

According to a statement posted on RTD’s official Facebook page, the replacement of documents through the department’s touchpoint initiative is specifically for flood victims whose documents were lost or damaged during the disaster.

“Document owners are required to lodge a police report on the loss or damage of documents and need to be present with the damaged documents to get a replacement at any RTD counter.

“Anyone who loses the original documents need to bring a copy of the police report or Disaster Victim Registration Form issued by the District Office or the Social Welfare Department as evidence,” the statement read.

RTD said the department would also provide flexibility in terms of compliance monitoring or enforcement on any commercial or private vehicles involved in rescue operations and bringing supplies to flood victims until the situation is fully under control.

It said the move was in line with the aspirations of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) which encourages the department to always be prepared to provide assistance in the form of manpower and assets to the field.

“RTD and all our staff also pray that the flood victims are given strength and facilitated in their affairs,” it added. – Bernama