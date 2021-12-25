Kapit’s Lily Pond becomes home to thousands of ‘Lampam Jawa’ fry

KAPIT (Dec 25): Some 12,000 fish fry were released into the ponds at the just-completed Lily Pond Recreational Park along Jalan Memora here on Thursday.

Led by Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, the simple ceremony involved the release of fry from the ‘Lampam Jawa’ (Java barb) group of the ray-finned fish species, which were hatched at Sarikei Fisheries Station.

Acting Kapit District Council (KDC) secretary Kelimbik Sibat, Councillor Anyi Kumbong, Councillor George Tang, Councillor Jenny Yii, and Agriculture Kapit assistant officer (fisheries) Rumpang Usat Gumbang were also present.

“Lampam Jawa is similar to ‘Tengadak’ (tinfoil barb) – both species are suitable for habitation in ponds.

“The release of the fry at Lily Pond is an effort by the Fisheries Department Sarawak to introduce fish into the ponds here which, in the future, can become an attraction to visitors,” Rumpang told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kelimbik reminded the public to keep Lily Pond and its surrounding areas free from littering and vandalism.

“The park has rubbish bins – use them.

“Should the visitors want to feed the fish in the ponds, they must never throw in non-fishfood like bread, biscuits or crackers – they can only use fish feed or pellets; this is to ensure the cleanliness of the water is always maintained,” he pointed out.