Muted Christmas celebrations for Malaysians amid Covid-19, massive floods

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 25): Christians nationwide celebrated Christmas day today on a sombre note in compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and in light of the massive floods that struck several states in the peninsula.

In the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) spirit, prayers were offered to those affected by the floods during mass.

Checks by Bernama found that colourfully-dressed devotees attended church service according to the capacity allowed by the SOP.

Unlike last year when Christmas was celebrated in a restricted manner due to the Movement Control Order, families could get together on this auspicious day today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his Facebook update this morning conveyed a Christmas greeting to all Keluarga Malaysia celebrating the festivity.

“Hopefully, this Christmas celebration will unite us and bestow on us a meaningful sense of love,” he wrote.

In Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, SELANGOR the atmosphere was grim as almost all the residents were seen cleaning up their houses hit by massive floods last Saturday.

Checks on several churches in Taman Sri Muda and Kota Kemuning found that no religious activities were conducted today.

In PAHANG, sunny weather after several days of heavy rain that resulted in floods last week allowed Christians regardless of race to throng St Thomas church, in Jalan Gambut, Kuantan from 9.30am today.

Members of the public were also seen thronging shopping malls here, taking photos and videos with the sparkly Christmas decorations put up by the malls.

In PERAK, Christians were seen visiting the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in Ipoh as early as 7am with some dressed traditionally with family members and friends.

A retiree, Santiago Samathanam, 66, said the church only allowed fully vaccinated individuals who have made an appointment to participate in its service, which was also conducted in several sessions to control the number of church-goers.

“Today we would like to pray for the safety of victims of the floods that hit the country where dozens of people died,” he told Bernama when met at the church today.

Christians in NEGERI SEMBILAN has been thronging Visitation Church at Jalan Yam Tuan, Seremban since 9am today.

The Chief Pastor of the 173-year-old church, Father Xavier Andrew said this year’s celebration was very meaningful as the people could gather at the church to celebrate Christmas together although moderately.

“So, today a total of 526 people attended church in stages at 7.30am, 9.30am and 11am. We started with carol singing to bring the Christmas cheer and singing hymns and then we conducted mass,” he said.

In JOHOR, Christian devotees began arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Johor Bahru as early as 7.30am, where only 200 worshippers were allowed in at a time.

Father Claurence Motoyou said, besides that, the church only allowed fully vaccinated individuals to attend.

Meanwhile, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar extended his Christmas greetings to all Malaysians celebrating the festivity.

“Merry Christmas. Wishing you a very happy and joyous Christmas. May your home be filled with love, peace and joy always,” Sultan Ibrahim said on his official Facebook page.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad also extended the season’s greetings to Christians in the state on his Facebook page and reminded those celebrating the occasion to do so in harmony and joy and to comply with the prescribed SOP wherever they are.

Meanwhile, in TERENGGANU, worshippers started to arrive at Presbyterian Church in Kuala Terengganu at 9am and mass was conducted at 10am.

Ban Tong Wah, 64, said when met by Bernama, he prayed for the country to be free from Covid-19 and also for the recent flood victims to be given the strength to face the test.

This year’s celebration was a meaningful one for Sherell Ann Jeffrey, 42, from Tamparuli, Sabah as she could get together with her family.

She was unable to celebrate Christmas together with them last year due to the MCO.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor in a message in conjunction with Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 celebrations hoped that this year’s celebration would strengthen unity, religious tolerance and mutual respect among the people of various races and religions in the state.

Meanwhile, SARAWAK Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in his Christmas Day message hoped that Sarawakians celebrating the festivity would be able to celebrate it in a cheerful atmosphere with their families.

“I call on all of you to continue to abide by the SOP set by the State Disaster Management Committee this festive season.

“Although the daily infection rate in Sarawak has dropped to double digits, I really hope we continue to be vigilant and ensure the environment around us is safe for us and others around us,” he said. – Bernama