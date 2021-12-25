MV Orbit Petra crew member triggers Bahtera Cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 25): A crew member of the MV Orbit Petra vessel has been identified as an index case of a new cluster recorded in Sabah today, the Bahtera Cluster.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the 26-year-old local man underwent a saliva RTK test on Dec 12 when he had a cough and lost his sense of smell.

“The index case was then sent to the hotel to undergo quarantine and a repeat screening test the following day also confirmed the positive index case in the RT PCR test,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi, who is also the state government Covid-19 spokesperson, said the results of further screening found that 21 more crew members tested positive for Covid-19, and they were isolated for treatment.

Meanwhile, a total of 127 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing a cumulative total of 239,482 cases.

Of the 127 patients, 124 were in categories 1 and 2, and two cases were in category 4. The Sabah Health Department was still evaluating one case. – Bernama