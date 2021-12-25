New boat facilitates trips between Song Waterfront, district’s Chinese cemetery

KAPIT (Dec 25): The travelling between Song Waterfront and the district’s Chinese cemetery across the Rajang River has been made safer and more convenient, thanks to a new longboat provided by Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The steel vessel replaces the old wooden one, and was built using the RM30,000 fund allocated by Nanta, who is Kapit MP.

“We’re very grateful to Nanta for having approved the fund to build this longboat, which can transport up to 10 passengers per trip across the Rajang River.

“Previously, we used a wooden longboat – it was quite risky sometimes, especially during high tides,” said Penghulu Lim Eng Hock who is the chairman Hock Ann Hoe Benevolent Society Song District, which runs this particular longboat service.

He was met at the official launch of the service at Song Waterfront near here recently, where Nanta officiated at the event.

Accompanying the federal minister was the newly-elected people’s representative for Katibas, Lidam Assam.

According to Lim, the Chinese folk from the waterfront side have been using boat service to go to the cemetery on the other side of the river.

“It does get very busy during the Qing Ming Festival (Chinese All Souls Day), as many families would want to conduct cleaning works on the tombs of their ancestors at the district’s Chinese cemetery.

“This is where we, the society, come into service,” he added.

Also witnessing the ceremony were Pemanca Toh Tze Hua, Kapitan Hon How Hui, Kapitan John Khoo and other committee members of the society.