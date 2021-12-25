Owners of flood-hit vehicles advised to personally make police reports

SHAH ALAM (Dec 25): Police have advised the owners of vehicles affected by the recent floods to personally lodge police reports and not through third parties.

They should also take photographs of their affected vehicles and provide complete information on the condition of their vehicles and the towing companies.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said to ease the process of making the police reports, the affected vehicle owners should also state the latest location of the vehicles and before the floods occurred.

“If the vehicles are lost or broken into, list the missing valuables from these vehicles,” he said at a media conference held at the ‘Ops Banjir’ in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, here, today.

He added that the affected vehicle owners should also obtain information from the towing companies or the local authorities on where the vehicles would be taken to.

Abd Jalil also reminded the vehicle owners to take photographs of their vehicles before being towed away and the tow trucks used for reference by the insurance companies. – Bernama