Reflect, think about those enduring difficulties, says MP in Christmas message

SIBU (Dec 25): The act of wishing good blessings and well wishes to others should not stop after the Christmas season, says Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Adding on, he also reminds himself and others that in celebrating the occasion, everyone needs to remember to lend a helping hand at the right time, promote goodwill and contribute to building a better society.

“No matter how times have changed, the tradition of giving blessings and well wishes should never end for the Christmas festive season.

“With the New Year around the corner, let’s pause for a while during Christmas and reflect.

“When we sing the songs of joy and peace, and open our Christmas gifts, let’s think about those who are enduring difficulties, and those who are less fortunate than us,” he said in his Christmas greeting.

Ting, who won Dudong seat in the just-concluded 12th state election, also called upon the people to promote the ideals of diversity and harmonious co-existence towards setting a good example for the children to emulate.

He also expressed hope for the people would hold dear the principle of unity, and also to ‘put aside all differences and conflicts against one another’.

“Our best hope is to create a harmonious and healthy society that celebrates goodwill to one another,” he said.

Ting also acknowledged that the people had been struggling, and yet, still working hard and persevering, throughout the past 12 months.

“Everyone around us has been brave and fearless in facing these troubled times.

“I hope that everyone would remember that Malaysia, a home of love and warmth, can be a shelter for all who are suffering and reeling from setbacks.

“Let us greet them with goodwill, and help them seek a better tomorrow.”